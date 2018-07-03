SPORTS

Astros and Whataburger announce Military Appreciation Night

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros and Whataburger announced Military Apprecation Night (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros and Whataburger are once again uniting for a special night at Minute Maid Park. The two have announced Military Appreciation Night will occur for the 6th time on July 5 against the White Sox.

Whataburger will donate 1,000 free tickets along with coupons for all five active military branches and veteran's groups for the night.

Military Appreciation Night will begin with a pre-game Reenlistment Ceremony, followed by 40 active military members holding the flag for the National Anthem. Master Sergeant Jonathan Sullivan will throw out the first pitch. He will also receive free Whataburger for a year.

"We are proud to honor our nation's military on Thursday thanks to the generous support of Whataburger," said Executive Direction of the Astros Foundation Twila Carter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosmilitarywhataburgerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brian McCann to undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks
Michael Carter-Williams agrees to one-year deal with Rockets
Famous LeBron James banner taken down in Cleveland
Alex Bregman named American League Player of the Month for June
Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil
More sports
SPORTS
Brian McCann to undergo surgery and miss 4-6 weeks
Second half shaping up as wild ride to baseball's postseason
Japane soccer team shows class after World Cup elimination
Brian McCann to have knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Michael Carter-Williams agrees to one-year deal with Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
Landry's new luxury hotel hit with $20 million lien by builder
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Show More
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
More News