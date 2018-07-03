Person threatens to retaliate against neighbors if they use fireworks on July 4

EMBED </>More Videos

Resident threatened over use of fireworks (KTRK)

CHESTERFIELD, Michigan --
Police are investigating after someone threatened to retaliate against their neighbors if they use fireworks after 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The letter threatened to make the residents' lives miserable for days and months to come. It even calls out one home in particular, saying that whoever lives there had very loud and obnoxious fireworks last year.

The letter went on to say that if the fireworks at that home happen again, the entire block will suffer.

"Who does this person think they are sending things like this? Pretty much threatening everyone and everything in this neighborhood," said neighbor Tony Ivanha.

According to WXYZ, the person who wrote the letter says they work from 4 a.m. - 2 p.m. during the week.

Police in Chesterfield Township, east of Detroit, did post a link to the fireworks code to remind neighbors fireworks can't be used between the hours of midnight and 8 p.m.

Neighbors say they have a message for the person who sent the anonymous letter.

"You're a coward and we're not afraid of you. You're not the God of this neighborhood,"said Ivanha.

Those who violate the fireworks code will be charged with a misdemeanor and fines up to $500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldthreatfireworksMichigan
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
Landry's new luxury hotel hit with $20 million lien by builder
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Show More
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
More News