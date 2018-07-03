Texas hospital reopens after deadly explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospital hit by deadly explosion re-opening clinics sooner than expected. (KTRK)

GATESVILLE, Texas --
The Texas hospital where an explosion killed two people and injured 14 others has reopened.

Crews have been working around the clock at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.

The blast happened on June 26.

After being closed for five days, the emergency room reopened. Crews are still making repairs to the hospital campus.

Hospital officials say they want to make sure the community knows their health and safety is a priority.

Authorities told KWTX the cause of the explosion is construction-related, but determining an exact cause could take months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhospitaltexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
Landry's new luxury hotel hit with $20 million lien by builder
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Show More
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
More News