Texas hospital reopens after deadly explosion

GATESVILLE, Texas --The Texas hospital where an explosion killed two people and injured 14 others has reopened.
Crews have been working around the clock at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.
The blast happened on June 26.
After being closed for five days, the emergency room reopened. Crews are still making repairs to the hospital campus.
Hospital officials say they want to make sure the community knows their health and safety is a priority.
Authorities told KWTX the cause of the explosion is construction-related, but determining an exact cause could take months.