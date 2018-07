The man accused in the murders of two women at a Nashville tanning salon in the 1990s has been released from prison and will now not face any charges in their deaths.College students Tiffany Campbell and Melissa Chilton were brutally killed in 1996. Their case remained unsolved until 2013 when Patrick Lamont Streater, Campbell's former boyfriend, was charged in their deaths.Streater's attorney, Kyle Mothershead, told WMC Action News that the charges were dropped after "high-end DNA testing" this past spring.Mothershead released a statement on Friday after his client was released.Streater's mom said they made the right decision to release her son after more than five years behind bars."They did the right thing by dropping the charges today because the DNA evidence does not point to Patrick at all," said Patrick's mother Patrycia Streater. "I believed his innocence from the very beginning."But Chilton's mother, Gail, believes Streater is still the man responsible for the killings."As of right now, he is our suspect, but until we go into a court of law and a jury agrees, he's free," said Gail.