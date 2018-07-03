HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas teen receiving cutting edge procedure to lengthen legs

Texas teen receiving cutting edge procedure to lengthen legs (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas teen who is suffering from uneven legs is going through a cutting edge new treatment in Austin.

One of Katie Procter's legs is two inches shorter than the other.

At 9 years old Procter got into an accident and broke several of her bones.

Doctors believe that accident stunted the bone growth in one of her legs.

Doctors at Dell Childrens Medical Center in Austin put a nail inside Katie's bone last week, and will use magnets to try to help it grow.

Specialist believe the bone will grow an inch and a half longer in the next 40 days.
