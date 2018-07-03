A University of Central Florida professor has been charged with stalking a student he briefly dated.Ali Borji, 39, is accused of stalking a student, despite her repeatedly telling him she wanted to be left alone."That's just not something you want to be doing at all as a professor," student Bailey Mazezka said.The victim told police that she had met Borji last June while she was working on her Ph.D, and they dated for a short time before she decided to end it. Authorities say Borji continued to message and seek out the woman in person.She said Borji sent her over 800 text messages a day, bought her a ring and an iPad.The university says Borji has resigned and been banned from the campus.Borji was being held on $1,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.