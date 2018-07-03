PETS & ANIMALS

Police dog and his owner can finally retire together

EMBED </>More Videos

"Hold on a minute, see what happens." For retired SFPD Officer, Val Kirwin, the retirement he planned should have never gone like this. Final moments, the waiting -- it felt not like heaven, but something from a nightmare dream. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
As he paced back and forth inside offices of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, retired SFPD officer Val Kirwan knew than the beginning of his golden years should never have gone like this.

His waiting felt not like heaven but something from a bad dream.

"The last couple of days...unknown," said Kirwan.

Kirwan's story went viral after a planned double retirement with Baro, his partner and explosive-sniffing dog, went awry. Paperwork never went through. Until it did, Baro belonged to the TSA.

Instead of taking Baro home on the day of retirement, Kirwan had to surrender him. Both he and the dog were lost and confused by this turn of events. "As far as Baro is concerned, he doesn't know who he belongs to. I feed him. I walk him..."

The problem was traced back to one omitted signature in San Francisco.

Once that was taken care of, retirement could finally begin for both man and dog.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspolicefeel goodgood newsdogdogsu.s. & worldk-9
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Family wants answers after police allegedly shot their dog
Video shows deer smashing through window of barbershop
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing $85,000 in fireworks arrested after chase
Man accused giving teen chlamydia after meeting online
Police believe teen beaten to death knew his killer
6th grade girls strip searched over missing $50
Landry's new luxury hotel hit with $20 million lien by builder
DIY: Homemade air conditioner for around $8
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
At least 12 dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Show More
17 people charged after brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana
Where to watch fireworks in Houston
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
2 workers critically wounded in Kansas school shooting
New study reveals coffee drinking may help you live longer
More News