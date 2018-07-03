Video: 2 women hurt when sign collapses onto sidewalk

BROOKLYN, New York --A video shows two women struggling after a huge sign collapsed on top of them in Brooklyn.
The awning came crashing down onto the sidewalk at 9412 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
"Her friend was hit by it. The other woman was crushed by it, completely. It fell on top of her," said Frankie Rivera Goode, a neighbor.
Goode's home surveillance camera captured those horrifying moments Monday on 4th Avenue.
One woman was left stuck underneath that heavy signage, and the other was knocked to the ground as bystanders rushed to help.
The fire department was on scene four minutes later.
The women were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries that were later found to be more serious.
Goode says a language barrier made gathering information difficult.
The most seriously-injured victim only speaks Russian.
"She was devastated. She was in shock. Somebody asked her her name. She didn't know how to answer, just looked dumbfounded," Goode said.
So he took the video to the hospital and showed it to a nurse.
"Both ladies are lucky to be alive. I tell you one thing, God bless them both. I don't know how they're both alive," Goode said.
Now there's a vacate order posted on the front door.
The Department of Buildings also found illegal renovations were going on upstairs.
Tuesday, the building's owner, Dr. Gary Herskovits expressed his remorse off camera, but on camera he refused to say anything else.
The doctor was hit with city code violations.
The victims are both expected to survive.