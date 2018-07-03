EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3697498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of a teen murdered in 2015 reflected on their relationship before they died, saying they were close.

Authorities are renewing the call for help to find who is responsible for the 2015 murder of an 18-year-old in far west Harris County.On June 8, 2015, Jonathan Minder was found beaten to death inside his family's home on Hollow Cove.Jonathan was a senior at Langham Creek High School in Cy-Fair. He had a job at Pizza Hut for the summer.The day of his death, Jonathan was home around lunchtime when his mother, Elisa Laboy, left to take his older brother to work.When she returned home an hour later, she found Jonathan dead in his bedroom upstairs."It's played back over and over in my head. I wish this for no one ever," Laboy said.There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Jonathan's mother remembers the last time she saw Jonathan"That one good thing I remember about that day is me walking out and telling him, 'okay I love you' and him telling me, 'no, I love you more,'"Laboy said.Authorities said they found evidence that leads them to believe Jonathan may have known his killer and even let that person into the house."I'm the only person that can be his voice right now, and I really am just wanting someone to come forward with information. Anything they've heard, seen. They can remember," Laboy said. "This has been a very big impact on my family, and I need some answers that I have none for."The Harris County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday morning, where investigators said they have been following several leads since the murder three years ago.One of those leads includes identifying the suspect's vehicle, which was captured on a neighbor's home surveillance camera.The vehicle is a 2007-2012 black four-door Nissan Altima. It arrived at Jonathan's home shortly after Laboy left and then took off from the scene shortly before she returned.Officials don't think the driver of the vehicle was the same person who killed him."It's a shame that this 18-year-old really at the cusp of his life, in terms of his future, didn't get the opportunity to experience graduation, go on and get married, have children, all the wonderful things that life brings," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or the arrest of a suspect.