Family continues searching for missing Houston woman.

On Tuesday, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch will look for a 37-year-old Houston woman who went missing over a week ago.Brittany Burfield was last seen on Monday, June 25 by her mother, Tricia Valentine.In an interview with ABC13, Valentine said she hadn't heard from her daughter in days, so she texted her. She then received strange text messages from Brittany's cell phone last week."I felt queasy. There was just something odd. I kept asking her to call me, and the text message said the phone was broken and she was with a new guy she had met," she explained.Valentine filed a police report. She said officers went to her daughter's apartment, where they found things were out of order."The apartment was unlocked and she had things missing out of it. The cats have obviously not been fed all week, which she would never do because they were like her children," Valentine said.Police later found Brittany's car near Richmond and the W. Sam Houston Toll Road in the Westchase area.The focus of Tuesday morning's search is expected to be at Deerwood Road near Harbor Oaks in west Houston.Her family is expected to join the search. Valentine fears her daughter is in danger."I'm afraid she's not alive. She would never go off and leave her cats and she would never go a week without contacting me. Never," said Valentine.Brittany has a two-inch tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck.She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black V-neck shirt.If you have any information about Brittany's disappearance, you're urged to call police.