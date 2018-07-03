RESTAURANT INSPECTION

All Pearland restaurants must display their scorecards from city health inspectors

EMBED </>More Videos

Pearland restaurants must post inspection scorecards (Shutterstock)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Pearland is making it clear for diners wondering about the cleanliness of all restaurants in the area.

Pearland officials announced a new ordinance that requires all restaurants to visibly display their scorecards from city health inspectors.

The businesses will be graded like in school with an A, B or C, or starting at 100 points.

An "A" is generally superior in food handling practices, while those restaurants that get 75 points or less are considered poor in food handling practices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcommunityhealthrestaurantrestaurant inspectionPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANT INSPECTION
In-N-Out temporarily closes Texas restaurants due to bad buns
KFC in hot water after sewage mishap
Houston meat market defends itself after viral video
5 school cafeterias that didn't make the grade
More restaurant inspection
FOOD & DRINK
On tap: Here's a taste of Houston's 5 best breweries
6 Houston dishes to help you stay chill this summer
SWEET NEWS! Blue Bell bringing back fan favorite on Thursday
New Mod Pizza offering honors teen who took own life
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Divers work to free soccer team from cave
WATCH LIVE: Call for tips in 2015 murder of teen
Prank may have been motive for fatal stabbing outside credit union
Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Water main break leaves wreckage behind in Philly
More News