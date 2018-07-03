A prank may have been the motive for a man's deadly stabbing outside a credit union in northwest Harris County, according to new details revealed in court overnight.Thomas Henry Rolle II is charged with stabbing his girlfriend's husband, 37-year-old Jason Ryan Maas, to death on Sunday morning.Maas was found dead in a pool of his own blood in the parking lot of Chartway Federal Credit Union on FM 1960 near Forest Branch.The victim's roommate says that Maas was in the process of divorcing his wife, who was dating Rolle.Court paperwork shows that Maas and a friend pulled a prank on Rolle and the wife, which involved hiding one of their cars and stealing Rolle's ID.After that incident, Rolle is accused of threatening Maas through phone calls and text messages.A witness told investigators he was with Maas when he was on the phone with Rolle and agreed to meet him at a motel to return the stolen ID. Maas never returned to the motel room.Police say Rolle and his girlfriend showed up at a friend's house and that friend says she saw Rolle use bleach to clean a bloody knife and bloodstains from his car.Court documents say Rolle also told her "she would see the event on the news."The friend also told police Rolle handed her the bloody gun he used to hit Maas. He allegedly asked her to sell it, so he would have cash to leave town.Rolle was arrested on Monday. He was not in court Tuesday morning.He is still in jail waiting for his next court appearance.At this point, Rolle's girlfriend has not been charged.