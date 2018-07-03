POLITICS

Man allegedly threatens to chop up GOP Sen. Rand Paul's family with ax

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said police have arrested a man who threatened to chop up his family with an ax.

"This man had threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax," Paul said during an interview at a Rotary Club event in Kentucky.

"It's just horrendous that we're having to deal with things like this," Paul said, adding that over the last year, he was physically assaulted by his neighbor while doing lawn work in his front yard, and he was also "shot at" during a Congressional baseball practice last June.

"I've had a year where it's becoming more and more aware that we have these real threats out there," Paul said.

In the interview, Paul said he now has 24-7 security at his side.

"I can't go anywhere without security. I can't even go to church without being worried about someone being there," Paul said.

"The whole country needs to take a step back. Look, I never have had a cross word with Democrats. People need to not think our political differences have to end in violence," Paul said.

He thanked U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet Monday.



Capitol Police declined to comment but told ABC News it is investigating.

Last week, Paul filed a lawsuit against the neighbor who admitted to assaulting the senator in front of his house. In the civil complaint, Paul is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages from Rene Boucher for "physical pain and mental suffering" resulting from Boucher's tackle of Paul.

Paul sustained multiple rib fractures and dealt with recurring pneumonia following the incident.

In March, Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, a felony under federal law.

Boucher was sentenced to 30-days in jail last month, but prosecutors, who sought a 21-month sentence, filed a motion to appeal late last week.

As part of his sentencing, Boucher must also serve a year of supervised release after the prison time, stay away from the Paul family and pay a $10,000 fine.

ABC News' John Parkinson contributed to this report.
