Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone

Family of missing 37-year-old woman fears the worst in her disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The mother of a 37-year-old missing woman lingers on questions in her daughter's disappearance.

"I saw her last Monday, a week ago today, around noon," said Tricia Valentine.

Valentine hasn't seen her daughter since. In a teary interview with ABC13, she told us she fears her daughter is in danger.

"I'm afraid she's not alive. She would never go off and leave her cats and she would never go a week without contacting me. Never," said Valentine.

Texas EquuSearch is now involved in the disappearance of Brittany Burfield. Her mom says she started to get strange text messages from Brittany's cell phone last week.

"I felt queasy. There was just something odd. I kept asking her to call me, and the text message said the phone was broken and she was with a new guy she had met," she explained.

Thursday, Valentine met police at Brittany's apartment to file a missing person's report.

Police later found Brittany's car near Richmond and the W. Sam Houston Toll Road.

Family members have been searching high and low, putting up flyers. They're hoping someone, anyone, will come forward with info that will bring Brittany back home.

