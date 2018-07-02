COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City of Tomball cancels July 4th Festival over rainy forecast

TOMBALL, Texas --
The city of Tomball announced on Facebook Monday that it would be canceling the annual citywide July 4th Festival, citing inclement weather.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with thunderstorms likely throughout the day.

The annual party features fireworks and family-friendly activities, such as live music, food, children's activities and a tribute to veterans.

This story was brought to you by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
