BUSINESS

Chicago hotels must now provide employees with panic buttons

EMBED </>More Videos

As of Sunday, hotels in Chicago must provide their employees with panic buttons to help curb sexual harrassment and assault. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Help is just a push of a button away - at least that's the hope of thousands of hotel workers across Chicago, who now must be provided with a panic button while performing housekeeping duties.

Sunday was the deadline for employers to provide the panic buttons.

"We have very similar experiences. Some of my co-workers have been cornered in rooms, couldn't actually get out. Had to jump over a bed to leave the room," said hotel employee Latonia Marshall.

Stories like Marshall's are the reason a union representing hotel workers commissioned a survey of 500 hospitality employees in 2016.

"Fifty-eight percent of the hotel workers we surveyed said they'd experienced sexual harassment by a guest," said Karen Kent of Unite Here Local 1. "49 percent said they'd seen a guest naked, had a guest expose themselves or had a guest flash them."

The measure requiring panic buttons was unanimously passed by Chicago City Council in October 2017. Several other cities, including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Seattle also have a law requiring panic buttons.

The law is compliant based, which means the city will rely on hotel workers to report employers who do not provide panic buttons.

"We see you, we hear you, we believe you and we value you," said Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelemploymentsexual assaultsexual harassmentChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely on July 1st
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
New vision center Heights Eye Care debuts in Houston
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is now open in West University
More Business
Top Stories
LIVE: Divers work to free soccer team from cave
WATCH LIVE: Call for tips in 2015 murder of teen
Prank may have been motive for fatal stabbing outside credit union
Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Water main break leaves wreckage behind in Philly
More News