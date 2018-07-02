Diarrhea

While reported cases of #Cyclosporiasis in Houston are currently fewer than last year, it's important to stay aware.



So far this year, there have been three cases reported in Houston. At this time last year, there were 18 reported. @CityofHouston @SylvesterTurner @HoustonOEM https://t.co/U2JCUhkxcY — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) July 2, 2018

Texas health officials are warning about an outbreak of illnesses caused by the parasite Cyclospora.The health department says there have been 56 cases since May, including four cases in Harris County.Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by consuming food or water contaminated by the parasite.The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said it is investigating after dozens of cases.In Houston, health workers have recorded three cases since the beginning of summer.Health officials are still investigating the source of the infections, but they recommend you thoroughly wash all fresh produce.