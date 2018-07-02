EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3598629" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn More about Freedom Over Texas

Freedom over Texas is only two days away, but authorities are already preparing for the tens of thousands of people expected to arrive and enjoy the music and fireworks.The holiday event is certainly one that law enforcement take a close look at when it comes to increasing measures at the park.Houston police and Homeland Security will be using several security measures necessary on-site and observing the crowd.For those present at the event, you will more than likely see uniformed officers and K9 units watching the crowds.Event-goers may also experience periodic bag checks as they enter.Although the city does not reveal its plans entirely, there is a lot of work going behind the scenes to keep everyone safe."There's a lot of presence on site a lot you see and a lot you don't see," said Director of the Mayor's office of special events Susan Christian. "Then we have security cameras. I think people are getting used to seeing security cameras as well. I can't speak highly enough about the heart of Houstonians they also serve as eyes and ears for us."Those attending Freedom over Texas are permitted to take lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, mosquito spray, hats and umbrellas under 4-feet in diameter.Weapons, drones and ice chests will not be permitted.