Woman leads police on high-speed chse near Bush Intercontinental Airport

A high-speed chase near Bush Intercontinental Airport has ended in a crash and an arrest.A woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon after she led Conroe police on a chase in her black Chevy Impala.The chase started in Montgomery County and came to an end in north Houston on the Hardy Toll Road near Louetta Road.Police say the woman crashed her car, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass. The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash.Our cameras were there after the woman was checked out by EMS and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle."Can you tell us why you were running from police?" reporter Christine Dobbyn asked. The woman declined to say anything.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the suspect is facing felony evading charges.We do not know why police initially pursued the suspect. The woman's name and age have not been released.No one was injured during the chase or car crash.