Woman crashes her black Impala after leading Conroe police on high-speed chase

EMBED </>More Videos

SHE TRIED TO RUN: The woman, who led Conroe police in a chase well into north Houston, didn't say much to our cameras. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed chase near Bush Intercontinental Airport has ended in a crash and an arrest.

A woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon after she led Conroe police on a chase in her black Chevy Impala.

The chase started in Montgomery County and came to an end in north Houston on the Hardy Toll Road near Louetta Road.

Police say the woman crashed her car, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass. The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash.

WATCH: Woman leads police in chase through north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Woman leads police on high-speed chse near Bush Intercontinental Airport



Our cameras were there after the woman was checked out by EMS and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

"Can you tell us why you were running from police?" reporter Christine Dobbyn asked. The woman declined to say anything.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the suspect is facing felony evading charges.

We do not know why police initially pursued the suspect. The woman's name and age have not been released.

No one was injured during the chase or car crash.

WATCH: Woman leads police in chase through north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Woman leads police on high-speed chse near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Divers work to free soccer team from cave
WATCH LIVE: Call for tips in 2015 murder of teen
Prank may have been motive for fatal stabbing outside credit union
Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Water main break leaves wreckage behind in Philly
More News