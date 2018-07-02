SOCIETY

Hurricane Harvey victim waits weeks for FEMA to remove trailer

A Hurricane Harvey victim said she called FEMA multiple times for them to pick it up. (KTRK)

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Some Hurricane Harvey victims that received a mobile unit from FEMA are left wondering when the house will be removed from their home.

One of those victims was Patricia Laurora, who was delivered a trailer after more than six feet of water went into her home as Hurricane Harvey rolled through the area.

"It's wonderful," Laurora said. "I had air conditioning. I had everything you could possibly ask for."

Laurorar says she was grateful after FEMA delivered the trailer, but getting rid of it after her home was fixed turned out to be another challenge.

"It was very good," Laurora. "But there are other people that could use this now. I don't need it anymore."

After telling FEMA this, they locked the trailer, but left it in the driveway for a month and a half, with the pipes intact.

"When I come out I have to step up over this in order to bring my trash," Laurora said.

Tripping over the pipe was not the only issue, the trailer is so large it blocks her garage and prevented her from being able to park her car inside.

Laurora said she tried everything in an attempt to have FEMA remove the trailer from her home.

Her efforts also included contacting Eyewitness News, and hours after we called FEMA, crews arrived.

After weeks of waiting, the trailer was hauled away.

"It feels wonderful. I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Laurora said.

Unfortunately, FEMA says Laurora is not alone.

There are nearly 3,000 mobile units statewide, including around 300 in Harris County helping Harvey victims. FEMA said there's a backlog to remove the units.

The agency is asking for patience and telling people to keep calling.

Whereas for Laurora, she can finally rest the phone and have a sense of normalcy after Harvey caused so much damage.

If you're waiting to have a trailer removed, FEMA said to call (800) 621-3362.

