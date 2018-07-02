Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street

Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street

Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Crews working to prepare forwill begin shutting down roadways around Eleanor Tinsley Park on Monday.The city's official 4th of July celebration will feature live music by Chris Young and The Mavericks, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display, choreographed to music.But before the festivities can begin, workers must put a few finishing touches along Allen Parkway and the Buffalo Bayou, including a number of road closures. Here's what you need to know: