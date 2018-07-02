Teens who went missing at The Woodlands Mall found safe 2 weeks later

Andrea Ramos and Jennifer Stine ran away from the mall, deputies said.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Montgomery County girls have been found safe two weeks after they disappeared from The Woodlands Mall.

Sheriff's deputies say Jennifer Stine and Andrea Ramos both ran away on June 18 and were found at the home of Jennifer's boyfriend.

Deputies said no suspicious activity is believed to be involved with either girl's disappearance.

