New diving school Gulf Coast Scuba debuts in Upper Kirby

Have you always wanted to learn how to scuba dive? A new diving school has you covered. The new addition to the Upper Kirby area, called Gulf Coast Scuba , is located at 3206 Mercer St.It teaches both recreational and technical diving courses, led by a staff of award-wining PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) members. Its most popular classes, according to its site , include the Open Water Course for beginners; Advanced Open Water, which can increase your depth rating to 100 feet; and Rescue Diver, which teaches techniques to rescue yourself and others.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new scuba diving school is on its way to developing a local fan base.Peter G., who was the first Yelper to review the business on June 12, wrote, "Was the best class I've taken. I made it my local dive shop. They have everything from beginner courses to very advanced courses. My next step is learning how to cave dive."Yelper William S. added , "I took my advanced open water with Aiar. He really knows how to get people confident, comfortable and safe underwater."Head on over to check it out: Gulf Coast Scuba is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)