Mail the receipts to:

Fourth of July is this Wednesday, and if you're going to head out for BBQ and drinks, make sure to have a designated driver.Houston personal injury lawyers Sutliff & Stout are offering free holiday rides from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.The firm says all you have to do is make the right choice if you have been drinking by taking a taxi or ride sharing service home.You can get a reimbursement for a ride of up to $30 (including no more than a 10 percent tip) by sending the firm your receipts within seven days of the end date. The firm will reimburse your ride via PayPal.No DWI Free Holiday RidesSutliff & Stout, PLLC550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530Houston, Texas 77027For more details, head over toThe law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, and says they are doing it because they see the consequences of drunk driving.They represent clients like Brandon Patterson, who we told you about on Eyewitness News. He was severely injured after being hit by a drunk driver after a holiday party.