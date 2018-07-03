SOCIETY

VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy nominated as "Nicest Place in America" (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The city of Katy has been named a finalist in the Reader's Digest competition for "Nicest Places in America" after a heartwarming story was published about Katy and its community members helping each other following Hurricane Harvey.

Trish Johnson published the story entitled "The Little City That Could" after the hurricane left much of Houston and its surrounding cities in disarray.

The organization says Katy was selected as a finalist because the city "exemplifies the amazing way the people of Southeast Texas responded to Hurricane Harvey, by doing everything they could to help one another, leaving nobody behind."

Voters can decide what city will be named "Nicest Place in America" by voting until July 7 at 6 p.m.

The winner will be featured on Good Morning America and receive a cover story in the November issue of the Reader's Digest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newshurricane harveygood morning americaKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on ice cream shop
Get your game on at Tea & Victory
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Officer shows off back-flipping skills in uniform
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Divers work to free soccer team from cave
WATCH LIVE: Call for tips in 2015 murder of teen
Prank may have been motive for fatal stabbing outside credit union
Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Water main break leaves wreckage behind in Philly
Activists say boycott July 4th until US lives up to values
More News