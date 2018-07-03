VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'

The city of Katy has been named a finalist in the Reader's Digest competition for "Nicest Places in America" after a heartwarming story was published about Katy and its community members helping each other following Hurricane Harvey.Trish Johnson published the story entitled "The Little City That Could" after the hurricane left much of Houston and its surrounding cities in disarray.The organization says Katy was selected as a finalist because the city "exemplifies the amazing way the people of Southeast Texas responded to Hurricane Harvey, by doing everything they could to help one another, leaving nobody behind."The winner will be featured onand receive a cover story in the November issue of the Reader's Digest.