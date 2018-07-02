SOCIETY

4 hot live music events in Houston this week

4 hot live music events you can check out this week

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a local '80s revival band to world-famous DJs, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge





Catch Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Tuesday night. The band has led the city's growing '80s revival since 2000.

When: Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Where: Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $9 general admission; $20 early-bird VIP

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caribfest at Capitol Bar





Spend Fourth of July diving into Houston's Carnival week festivities at Capitol Bar's Caribfest. Expect a stylish celebration of Caribean beats and cuisine.
When: Wednesday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Bar, 2415 S. Main St.
Admission: Free with RSVP until 4 p.m.; $15 general admission; table service options available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sasha at Rich's Houston





Sasha hits the stage this Friday night at Rich's Houston. Hailing from Wales, the house and trance DJ is a Grammy Award nominee, four-time International Dance Music Award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner boasting a widely varying, crowd-pleasing style.

When: Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Amine Edge & Dance at Stereo Live





End your weekend with a high-energy dance party with Amine Edge & Dance this Sunday at Stereo Live. From Southern France, Amine Edge & Dance has been turning heads with genre-melding house and techno combining elements of early house, funk, '80 hip-house and more in its high-energy shows

When: Sunday, July 8, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
