4 hot live music events in Houston this week

Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge
Catch Molly and the Ringwalds at Proof Rooftop Lounge this Tuesday night. The band has led the city's growing '80s revival since 2000.
When: Tuesday, July 3, 5 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Where: Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $9 general admission; $20 early-bird VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Caribfest at Capitol Bar
Spend Fourth of July diving into Houston's Carnival week festivities at Capitol Bar's Caribfest. Expect a stylish celebration of Caribean beats and cuisine.
When: Wednesday, July 4, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Bar, 2415 S. Main St.
Admission: Free with RSVP until 4 p.m.; $15 general admission; table service options available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sasha at Rich's Houston
Sasha hits the stage this Friday night at Rich's Houston. Hailing from Wales, the house and trance DJ is a Grammy Award nominee, four-time International Dance Music Award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner boasting a widely varying, crowd-pleasing style.
When: Friday, July 6, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Amine Edge & Dance at Stereo Live
End your weekend with a high-energy dance party with Amine Edge & Dance this Sunday at Stereo Live. From Southern France, Amine Edge & Dance has been turning heads with genre-melding house and techno combining elements of early house, funk, '80 hip-house and more in its high-energy shows
When: Sunday, July 8, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets