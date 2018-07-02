HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges in New York City

Danielle Leigh reports on new sexual assault charges against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK --
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Monday announced the filing of a superseding indictment containing additional charges against 66-year-old Harvey Weinstein.

Pursuant to the ongoing investigation, a grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of first-degree criminal sexual act for an alleged forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

ABC News reports the charge of predatory sexual assault indicates that prosecutors believe Weinstein engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct. The superseding indictment mentions a third alleged victim whose identity was not disclosed.

The new charges are in addition to those contained in the previous indictment of Weinstein on charges of first- and third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act for the alleged forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law," Vance said. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373."

The superseding indictment is the result of a months-long ongoing investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with assistance from the NYPD.
