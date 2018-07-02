SPORTS

Alex Bregman named American League Player of the Month for June

EMBED </>More Videos

Alex Bregman named AL Player of the Month for June (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman had a fantastic month of June for the Astros, and now he is being rewarded for it.

Bregman finished the month of June with 11 home runs and 30 RBI to go along with nine double and 24 runs scored. He became the third player in franchise history with 10+ HR's and 30+ RBI's, joining Jeff Bagwell and Richard Hidalgo. Bregman led the entire American League with 21 extra-base hits and had a slugging percentage of .713 and OPS of 1.085.

Showing up when it matters most has been a reoccurring event for Bregman. He had another walk-off HR on June 27 and now has three on the season, which leads the MLB.

This is the 19th time an Astros player has received Player of the Month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsMLBHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil
Astros to hold voting rally for All-Star Game
Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree
2-year-old skateboarder shreds through course in California
More sports
SPORTS
Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil
Astros to hold voting rally for All-Star Game
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154 million contract with Lakers
ROCKETS: CP3 and Green staying in H-Town, Ariza headed west
More Sports
Top Stories
Soccer team and coach all found alive in Thailand cave
Sharks drag woman who ignored warnings not to feed them into water
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
10 metal detectors donated to Santa Fe ISD
Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil
Lawsuit over strip search of HISD choir class
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
Philippine city mayor gunned down during flag-raising event
Show More
7 suspects set to appear in court in teen's machete death
Woman arrested after 50-mile chase involving fake money
$85K worth of fireworks stolen from gas station
Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman in Houston
Search for Walmart 'Granny Thief' before she strikes again
More News