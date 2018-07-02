Alex Bregman named American League Player of the Month for June

Alex Bregman had a fantastic month of June for the Astros, and now he is being rewarded for it.Bregman finished the month of June with 11 home runs and 30 RBI to go along with nine double and 24 runs scored. He became the third player in franchise history with 10+ HR's and 30+ RBI's, joining Jeff Bagwell and Richard Hidalgo. Bregman led the entire American League with 21 extra-base hits and had a slugging percentage of .713 and OPS of 1.085.Showing up when it matters most has been a reoccurring event for Bregman. He had another walk-off HR on June 27 and now has three on the season, which leads the MLB.This is the 19th time an Astros player has received Player of the Month.