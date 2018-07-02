10 metal detectors donated to Santa Fe ISD

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Monday he will donate up to 10 metal detectors to the Santa Fe Independent School District so the school district can update the security of its entry ways before school starts in August, pending approval by the local school board.

Garrett Metal Detectors will be partnering with Patrick, and that company has also agreed to perform a security analysis and train Santa Fe staff at no cost. The lieutenant governor hopes the donation will encourage the state to match funding and get metal detectors in more schools.

Santa Fe ISD was the site of a deadly school shooting that killed 10 students and educators on May 18. Last week a large group of Santa Fe parents asked the Santa Fe ISD School Board to install metal detectors at all schools before classes begin again this year.

In making the announcement, Lt. Gov. Patrick said, "On the day of the shooting in Santa Fe, I made securing the entrances and exits to our schools a top priority. Santa Fe parents have asked for immediate action to secure the entrances to their schools and I want to make sure that if the Santa Fe ISD School Board wants to install metal detectors they can do so."

