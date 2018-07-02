36-year-old man drowns after saving a young child from the water at Little River Park. #Zebulon police say the body here will be taken to Chapel Hill to be examined. Identity of victim is being withheld until the victim’s family is notified. The child is doing well. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rDKV6CCuvm — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 2, 2018

A man is dead after police said he drowned trying to save a child's life.The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Little River Park.The man, 36, has not yet been identified.Officials said the man swam out to save a child.He was able to rescue the child but went back under while trying to get ashore.A rescue team performed CPR for about an hour but was unsuccessful.Zebulon police chief Timothy Hayworth said this was the first drowning at that spot in at least 18 years."This portion of water is not a rapid, not a rough area of water, not a deep area of water and most people come down here to fish or wade out in the water," Hayworth said. "It's not known as a local swimming hole. It's more like a play area. That's what makes it that much more sad. People come here to enjoy their day and relief from the heat and we have a tragedy like this."