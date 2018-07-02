Man drowns while rescuing child from water at North Carolina park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man drowned Sunday at Little River Park around 6:45 p.m., officials say. (WTVD)

ZEBULON, North Carolina --
A man is dead after police said he drowned trying to save a child's life.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Little River Park.

The man, 36, has not yet been identified.

Officials said the man swam out to save a child.

He was able to rescue the child but went back under while trying to get ashore.



A rescue team performed CPR for about an hour but was unsuccessful.

Zebulon police chief Timothy Hayworth said this was the first drowning at that spot in at least 18 years.

"This portion of water is not a rapid, not a rough area of water, not a deep area of water and most people come down here to fish or wade out in the water," Hayworth said. "It's not known as a local swimming hole. It's more like a play area. That's what makes it that much more sad. People come here to enjoy their day and relief from the heat and we have a tragedy like this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningu.s. & worldwater rescueNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Soccer team and coach all found alive in Thailand cave
Sharks drag woman who ignored warnings not to feed them into water
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
10 metal detectors donated to Santa Fe ISD
Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil
Lawsuit over strip search of HISD choir class
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
Philippine city mayor gunned down during flag-raising event
Show More
7 suspects set to appear in court in teen's machete death
Woman arrested after 50-mile chase involving fake money
$85K worth of fireworks stolen from gas station
Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman in Houston
Search for Walmart 'Granny Thief' before she strikes again
More News