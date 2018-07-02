JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Justice for Junior: 7 suspects set to appear in court in Bronx teen's machete death

The suspects are set to appear in court Monday.

TREMONT, Bronx --
Seven of the eight men charged in the deadly machete stabbing of a teenager in the Bronx are set to be indicted by a grand jury.

The suspects, who are all alleged gang members, have been charged with murder and gang assault.

The attack happened outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section, in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity that left the entire community outraged.

NEW: NYPD investigating whether responding officers failed to help teen

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside and slashed and stabbed with a machete after police say the group of gang members mistook him for a rival. The teen, who had hopes of becoming an NYPD detective, tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital a block away but collapsed on the sidewalk.

The 8 suspects are identified as:
--Kevin Alvarez, 19: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault
--Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon
--Daniel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx: Second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, of Freeport: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Antonio Santiago-Hernandez, 24, of the Bronx: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
--Elvin Garcia, 23: First- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of weapon


Authorities identified Martinez-Estrella, who has a prior arrest for robbing and beating a 14-year-old with a golf club in 2016, as the one who sliced the victim's neck.

"This investigation is not over," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "The brutal nature of this crime, we will leave literally no stone unturned."

Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last month.

The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.

"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," Shea said.

The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.
