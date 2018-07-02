Teacher caught on surveillance video during bizarre break-in attempt

Victim speaks up, two days after woman attempts to break into her living room window. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A bizarre attempted break-in was all caught on surveillance video. The resident of the home, who was inside at the time, desperately waited inside for police to arrive.

"She said that her friend lived here and obviously I told her to leave," said Christine Paul. "It was a very traumatizing incident. It's not anything anybody wants to face at any time."

Paul says the woman paced back and forth for 15 minutes on her porch, banging on her door and her windows.

"At that point, when she started banging on the windows, I called the police," said Paul.

The experience brought the retired police officer to tears.

"I came very close to shooting her and I don't think she or her family realized that," Paul explained. "I mean, it's something nobody wants to do."

Seconds after Paul told the woman she was armed with a gun, she is seen walking away as police are pulling up.

OFFICER: "Hi, do you live here?"

"No, I don't."

OFFICER: "So why are you banging on the door?"

"Because my friend was there."

According to Fresno police, the woman is 30-year-old Hannah Nakagawa. She is a resident of Fresno and according to the police report, she is a Fresno Unified School District teacher.

Authorities believe Nakagawa was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for vandalism and released to a friend at police headquarters with a citation and promise to appear in court.
