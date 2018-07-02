Police are looking for people who may have been recorded on a hidden camera in a coffee shop bathroom in Santa Cruz, California.Officials say a man planted the hidden camera facing the toilet and made it look like a common USB charger.It had been recording people for about three hours before a worker found it.Police say surveillance video from the coffee shop's cameras led them to 35-year-old Sage Savage.They arrested him at his home near the coffee shop and will soon file charges against him.Police are still looking for the people captured on that hidden camera who did not know they'd been recorded.