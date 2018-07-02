FOOD & DRINK

COOL COMEBACK: Blue Bell bringing back favorite flavor on Thursday

Blue Bell says to keep an eye out for a favorite flavor to be released on Thursday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Blue Bell has an announcement that could keep the celebratory fireworks popping long after the Fourth of July.

The Texas creamery says it will bring back a fan favorite on July 5, right after Independence Day.

"We've been working hard and know our fans will be pleased," the company told ABC13.



The re-release is in honor of National Ice Cream Month, which is celebrated each year in July.

Blue Bell has been keeping ice cream lovers cool with flavors leading up to summer including their new peanut butter cookie dough and Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

If you love blackberry cobbler, you're in for a cool summer treat from Blue Bell Ice Cream.

