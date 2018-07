An arrest warrant is out for a man now charged in a deadly stabbing outside a credit union in northwest Harris County.The sheriff's office is looking for Thomas Henry Rolle. He's charged with the murder of 37-year-old Jason Maas.Maas was found with multiple stab wounds Sunday morning, in the parking lot of Chartway Federal Credit Union on FM 1960 near Forest Branch. Deputies say the victim and Rolle had an on-going dispute.