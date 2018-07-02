MIRACULOUS RESCUE: Cruise ship crew member rescued by another cruise ship after he went overboard

Crew member who went overboard rescued by another passing cruise ship after more than 20 hours

A cruise ship crewmember rescued from the waters north of Cuba will be checked by doctors in Cozumel.

The man went overboard from the Norwegian Getaway and had been drifting since at least Saturday.

On Sunday, crew and guests aboard another cruise ship, the Carnival Glory, saw him in the water and saved him.

The captain released this message: "I would like to send a special thanks to those who threw the life ring and all those who called the bridge over the emergency line. You are the ones who saved this person's life."

A photo shows those who rescued the man.

At last check, he was stable and recovering.
