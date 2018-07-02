FOOD & DRINK

These "cool" Houston dishes will keep you feeling chill in the summertime heat

The heat is on in Houston, but these meals can help you stay cool.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The summer heat is on, but we've found some cool Houston food to help keep you feeling chill.

Check out the Spicy Chilled Ramen at Ramen Tatsuya. It's a refreshing brothless ramen dish with noodles, pork, soft boiled egg, and chili oil.

You can enjoy it for a limited time this summer for $11.

Treebeards offers more than half a dozen cool salad options, including a savory Farmers Market pasta salad with fresh corn, peaches, zucchini, red bell pepper, roasted chicken and grape tomatoes. It's $8.95.

Les Noo'dle has a refreshing take on the traditional Vietnamese spring roll. This Montrose eatery is serving up zucchini noodle and shrimp spring rolls with chilled homemade dipping sauces. An order is just $5.

Take a bite of a classic summertime sandwich, the lobster roll, that just so happens to be served cold.

East Hampton Sandwich Company offers the dish for $18.95 at their two new Houston locations, at River Oaks District and on Westheimer near Montrose.

You can stay cool as a cucumber, with Dish Society's cucumber watermelon salad. Crunchy cucumber and watermelon is tossed with a bright citrus vinaigrette and topped with avocado, sunflower seeds, cotija cheese and zippy chili-lime salt for $11.
