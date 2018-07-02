SOCIETY

Loud music keeps New Jersey town awake, but source a mystery

Loud music keeps NJ town awake, but source a mystery.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey --
Many residents of Gloucester City, New Jersey have had some tough Monday mornings because of some mysterious music.

Jen Hulfish is one of those residents. She lives a couple of blocks away from the Delaware River.

She says, for the past month, loud music has been traveling across the river on Sunday nights, keeping her and others in town awake until the early morning hours.

"It's hard to fall asleep when you lie down and all you feel is bass, heavy thumping bass," Hulfish said.

Hulfish says she has contacted the local police and Philadelphia police, while others have reached out to businesses along the Philadelphia waterfront.

So far, authorities have not found the source of the music.
