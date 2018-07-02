Sharks drag woman who ignored warnings not to feed them into water

EMBED </>More Videos

Crazy video you have to see! A woman was injured after a shark pulled her into the water. (KTRK)

PERTH, Australia (KTRK) --
A woman was pulled overboard by a shark she was feeding while on vacation in Australia.

Melissa Brunning was on a boat feeding a group of nurse sharks in Dugong Bay when she was attacked.

"I came up and I said, 'I've lost my finger' and I couldn't even look at my finger because I thought it was gone, and I thought if I looked at it I'd probably go into shock," Brunning said.

She didn't lose her finger, but she did have to go to the hospital to get it treated for an infection.

There were warnings not to feed the sharks.

Brunning says she doesn't blame the shark at all, and that the incident has taught her to respect marine life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshark attacksharkswoman attacked
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman arrested after 50-mile chase involving fake money
Writing found on wall in cave where soccer team is trapped
12-year-old shot in chest in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade
Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman in Houston
Will heavy rain wash away your 4th of July plans?
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
Man wanted for deadly stabbing in credit union parking lot
Show More
Dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion
TV station evacuated after man sits down on news set
SWEET NEWS! Blue Bell bringing back fan favorite on Thursday
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
MIRACULOUS RESCUE: Cruise passengers spot man in water
More News