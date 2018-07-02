Black Friday in July: When to get the best deals this month

July is officially here, and that means it's time to cash in on mid-summer sales!
Now is the time to stock up on patriotic items such as clothing and party decorations.
You'll also want to buy your tank tops, shorts, and flip flops since summer apparel has been on store shelves for a while now.
With summer in full swing, it's not too late to book that vacation. In fact, buying a flight for August travel will be seven percent cheaper than buying one for July.
If you do have to fly this month, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to travel. July 4th travel is expected to be cheaper the day before and the day after.
According to nerdwallet, there are also a few things you may want to hold off on buying, such as school supplies.
School - oriented deals typically reach their peak in late August and early September.
You'll also want to hold off on buying a new lawn mower, at least for another month or so. Higher demand this month means higher prices.
We have a bonus in July, and it's a good one: Black Friday in July. Retailers offer discounts on apparel and electronics, like Amazon Prime Day, to boost sluggish summer sales.
They haven't announced the date yet, but when they do, we'll bring those deals to you.
We'll also celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 15, so take advantage of ice cream freebies.
