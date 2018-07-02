Woman wanted out of Oklahoma arrested after allegedly tossing out drugs, fake money during Houston chase

Police say the woman, who was driving during the chase, was already wanted on charges out of Oklahoma. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman wanted on charges out of Oklahoma was one of two people arrested overnight after leading police on a chase that spanned 50 miles in a stolen car from southeast Houston to Anahuac, police say.

Authorities tell ABC13 it all started on Highway 3 and Howard when the woman, who was driving, refused to stop after running numerous stop signs and red lights.

The chase then came up I-45 and over the 610 Loop to Highway 288. It moved to Highway 59 before heading eastbound on I-10 and FM 563.

During the pursuit, the woman and a man who was in the passenger seat threw out counterfeit money and drugs, officials say.

While trying to stop the suspects, the tires on three of HPD's patrol cars were spiked by another agency.

Both suspects were arrested.

Police say the vehicle they were in was stolen out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The woman now faces charges in Texas for felony evading and possession of counterfeit money.

No one was injured during the chase.

