Protesters march against immigration laws, the separation of families in downtown Houston

A mother and daughter separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy have been reunited in Los Angeles.Perla Alemengor de Velasquez and her 12-year old daughter Yoselin had not seen each other in more than a month, since entering the United States from Guatemala seeking asylum. Yoselin was sent to a children detention facility in Texas.Attorney Mario Williams said he is planning to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of many families like theirs to stop the administration from blocking legitimate asylum seekers from entering the United States."The Trump administration continues to double and triple down on a policy that is blatantly unconstitutional," Williams said.