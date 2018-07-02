12-year-old boy wounded in chest in drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a 12-year-old was shot in the chest in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting overnight in southwest Houston, police say.

Officials tell ABC13 the suspects opened fire from a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Pine Knoll and Leawood.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where authorities say he was alert and conscious.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has condemned these types of violent acts against children that keep happening.

In March, an 8-year-old died after being shot in the head in a drive-by while sitting in his mother's car outside a nail salon. His sister was also shot, but she survived.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay has the city's reaction to the latest violence affecting young victims.



Then in May, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex. City leaders have called for stricter security measures at the property.

No arrests have been made so far in that shooting.

Police have not released the boy's name in Monday morning's incident.

There is also no description of the vehicle or suspects who were involved.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingshootingchild shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman arrested after 50-mile chase involving fake money
Writing found on wall in cave where soccer team is trapped
FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade
Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman in Houston
Will heavy rain wash away your 4th of July plans?
Sharks drag woman who ignored warnings not to feed them into water
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
Man wanted for deadly stabbing in credit union parking lot
Show More
Dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion
TV station evacuated after man sits down on news set
SWEET NEWS! Blue Bell bringing back fan favorite on Thursday
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
MIRACULOUS RESCUE: Cruise passengers spot man in water
More News