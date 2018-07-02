HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting overnight in southwest Houston, police say.
Officials tell ABC13 the suspects opened fire from a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Pine Knoll and Leawood.
The boy was taken to the hospital, where authorities say he was alert and conscious.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has condemned these types of violent acts against children that keep happening.
In March, an 8-year-old died after being shot in the head in a drive-by while sitting in his mother's car outside a nail salon. His sister was also shot, but she survived.
Then in May, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex. City leaders have called for stricter security measures at the property.
No arrests have been made so far in that shooting.
Police have not released the boy's name in Monday morning's incident.
There is also no description of the vehicle or suspects who were involved.
