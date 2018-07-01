U.S. & WORLD

Dunkin Donuts unveils new "Donut Fries" creation

Dunkin Donuts unveils new "Donut Fries" creation. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Dunkin Donuts is introducing a new creation called "Donut Fries."

They are crispy pieces of dough dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and they are served in a box like french fries.

The company said they will go on sale for a limited time at participating locations beginning Monday.

It's the latest in a trend of so-called "Franken Foods" at fast food chains like Taco Bell's "Nacho Fries" and Burger King's "Whopperito."
