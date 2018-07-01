Dunkin Donuts unveils new "Donut Fries" creation

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Dunkin Donuts is introducing a new creation called "Donut Fries."They are crispy pieces of dough dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and they are served in a box like french fries.The company said they will go on sale for a limited time at participating locations beginning Monday.It's the latest in a trend of so-called "Franken Foods" at fast food chains like Taco Bell's "Nacho Fries" and Burger King's "Whopperito."