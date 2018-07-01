Galveston police and residents are looking for answers after the tires of many vehicles were slashed Saturday and Sunday.One man said he woke up to his tires being slashed, and says his neighborhood is offering a $1,000 reward that may lead to the suspect(s) responsible.According to the Galveston Police Department, more than 60 vehicles were reported to have slashed tires.Detectives are asking anyone between the areas of 32nd Street and 46th Street as well as Avenue K to Avenue P to watch the security cameras outside of their home, if they have any.If anyone can help identify the suspect, contact Galveston PD at 409-765-3690.