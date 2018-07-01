SPORTS

CP3 and Gerald Green staying in H-Town, Trevor Ariza headed west

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Bob Slovak has more on the Rockets' free agency moves. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During the first day of the NBA free agency period, the Houston Rockets re-signed two key players, but lost a critical piece on the defensive side.

CP3 COMING BACK

Chris Paul is expected to sign a four-year, $160 million max contract to stay in Houston, ESPN first reported Sunday.

Paul announced on Twitter that he has "Unfinished Business" in Houston.

GERALD GREEN STAYS HOME
Gerald Green and his hometown Rockets are staying together.

The Houston native has agreed to a one-year deal at the $2.4 million minimum, a person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Friday.

Green averaged 12.1 points last season for the Rockets, who finished with the NBA's best regular-season record. He had five games of 20-plus points off the bench last season.

TREVOR ARIZA HEADED TO PHOENIX

The Phoenix Suns have lured Trevor Ariza in with a $15 million, one-year contract offer, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot yet be signed.

Ariza averaged 11.7 points last season for Houston, and the 33-year-old will likely be looked upon as a veteran presence in a young Phoenix locker room.

Ariza was 0 for 12 from the field in Houston's Game 7 loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals, missing all nine of his 3-point tries.

CLINT CAPELA LATEST
The Rockets front office will meet with Clint Capela and his agents in Los Angeles on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Snell, Rays beat Astros 3-2 to wrap impressive homestand
Yuli Gurriel shares first photos of newborn son
Rockets, Chris Paul agree to four-year, $160M maximum contract
Suns agree to one-year, $15 million deal with swingman Trevor Ariza
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of exposing himself at Walmart in Deer Park
VIDEO: United flight evacuated after reports of smoke in cabin
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
More than 60 cars' tires slashed in Galveston neighborhood
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Fourth of July pet safety tips
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Show More
Man find rattlesnake in home after argument with neighbor
Man suspected of stabbing 9 people in Idaho, including 6 kids
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
Teen experiences medical emergency aboard cruise ship
More News