TRAVEL

United flight headed to Houston evacuated after reports of smoke in cabin

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers aboard a Houston-bound United flight evacuate due to reports of smoke in cabin. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
The FAA is investigating after passengers aboard a United flight en route to Houston had to evacuate after reports of smoke in the cabin.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said smoke was reported inside the cabin of United flight 6122 at approximately 1 p.m. as it was gearing up for departure from Reagan National Airport to Houston.

Officials say all passengers and crew evacuated the plane through a slide without incident and returned to the United gate.

According to officials, normal airport operations have resumed, and the aircraft is being checked by airline personnel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelplane evacuatedUnited Airlines
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
TSA warns today could be their 'busiest day ever'
Wanna get away? Southwest slashing prices on fares again
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
More Travel
Top Stories
Man accused of exposing himself at Walmart in Deer Park
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
ROCKETS: CP3 and Green staying in H-Town, Ariza headed west
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
More than 60 cars' tires slashed in Galveston neighborhood
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Fourth of July pet safety tips
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Show More
Man find rattlesnake in home after argument with neighbor
Man suspected of stabbing 9 people in Idaho, including 6 kids
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
Teen experiences medical emergency aboard cruise ship
More News