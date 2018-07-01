FIREWORKS

Fourth of July pet safety tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourth of July pet safety tips (Shutterstock)

As you prepare to light some fireworks, be careful with your pets on this July 4th!

More pets run away from home during this holiday than any other day.

The Houston SPCA recommends keeping your pet at home if you go out.

If you host a party, make sure someone always knows where your pet is.

Here are some additional tips to help get your furry friends through the day:

  • Keep them distracted during fireworks.

  • Turn on the TV or radio to drown out the sound, or give them a treat to keep them busy.

  • Update your pet's collar and micro-chip,

  • Keep alcohol beverages away from your pets.

  • If your pet(s) ingest any fireworks, call the vet!
