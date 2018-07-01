"You need to put it away right now!" This Grandmother confronted a man inside a Texas @Walmart. She said he was exposing himself in the children's clothing section. She snapped a photo. Police arrested the 29 year old man. Read more -> https://t.co/MXTMQPHUhm. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/YNctBGx9FN — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 1, 2018

A man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he exposed himself to someone at a Walmart in Deer Park.Deer Park police responded to the Walmart in the 9000 block of Spencer Highway around 11 a.m.Police say they watched surveillance video and arrested the 30-year-old Aurelio Medina for indecent exposure.A grandmother, who only wanted to be identified as Danielle, took a photo of Medina and sent it to her daughter to contact police.She said Medina was exposed in the children's clothing section."I just took his arm and I said, 'You're exposing yourself. You need to put it away, right now!'"Danielle said Medina blamed a faulty zipper for being exposed."I was floored that he would say something so ridiculous," she added.