SOCIETY

Minimum wage to increase in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

The minimum wage will increase in some L.A. County cities beginning on Sunday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY --
Several new Los Angeles County laws will go into effect on Sunday, including an increase to the minimum wage in some cities.

Los Angeles, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Malibu will see their minimum wage rise from $12 per hour to $13.25 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees.

For those city's businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the minimum wage is set to increase from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour.

Another law will change the DUI threshold for Lyft and Uber drivers, prohibiting anyone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher to transport passengers. The previous BAC threshold was 0.08.

Starting Sunday, owners of assault weapons will also be required to register them if they don't have a serial number.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsminimum wageridesharelyftuberweaponsregulationsDUICalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Marijuana is now legal in Vermont
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Protesters march against immigration laws in Houston
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of exposing himself at Walmart in Deer Park
VIDEO: United flight evacuated after reports of smoke in cabin
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
ROCKETS: CP3 and Green staying in H-Town, Ariza headed west
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
More than 60 cars' tires slashed in Galveston neighborhood
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Fourth of July pet safety tips
Show More
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Man find rattlesnake in home after argument with neighbor
Man suspected of stabbing 9 people in Idaho, including 6 kids
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
More News